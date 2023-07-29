New movie “Traders” shot in Jacksonville debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brand new independent film debuted on Amazon Prime this week. The movie titled “Traders” is out now. The entire film was shot in the Jacksonville area.

“It’s about two sisters who switched bodies. And we unravel a whole variety of mysteries about each other’s lives,” said star Arica Anderson. “Very exciting. A local film.” Anderson is a busy actress who has worked on multiple projects including HBO’s Ballers with Dwayne Johnson. But this is her first lead role in a feature film.

“Now I know playing a lead, I love this. I really get to show my character and who I want to be,” said Anderson.

The film also co-stars local actors Keri Compton, Franklin Ritch and Matt Krueger.

The film was produced and directed by Jacksonville director Bryce Howard. The movie is available for rental or purchase on Amazon. Anderson said it may eventually be distributed to other streaming platforms.

The cast of the movie is slated to be recognized and throw out the first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on August 8th.