Puppy rescued from sinkhole by High Springs Firefighters

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – The High Springs Fire Department rescued a puppy that had fallen into a sinkhole Saturday morning.

The rescue happened at the intersection of NW 255th Terrace and NW 168th Place in the Springs’ Cinnamon Hills Estates neighborhood.

The 15-foot sinkhole had opened a few days earlier inside a stormwater retention basin.

The 11-week-old Labradoodle puppy was trapped, but uninjured, at the bottom of the hole.

Within minutes of arrival, firefighters began rescue operations, first attempting to create a sort of hammock, using ropes and a foldable tarp-like device used for moving patients, called a “MegaMover” with treats and peanut butter inside, in the hopes of being able to safely encapsulate the dog within the MegaMover and bring it up to the ground. Unsuccessful in luring the puppy with treats, firefighters deployed a ladder and lowered Firefighter/Paramedic Kim Arnold into the hole, where she was able to successfully rescue the puppy.

Recent technical rescue and animal rescue training attended by Firefighter Arnold and other members of our department paid off in yet another successful rescue.