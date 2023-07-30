97º
Clay County ambulance involved in crash on Old Jennings Road

Multiple people transported

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

Clay County Fire Rescue involved in crash on Old Jennings Road (WJXT)

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A Clay County Fire Rescue unit was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon resulting in several people being taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m.

Officials have not said what caused the crash but it appears that the ambulance hit a light pole and at least one other vehicle was involved, which sustained massive damage on the passenger side.

According to a Clay County spokesperson, several people were transported to the hospital, including three firefighters.

The intersection of Knight Boxx Road and Old Jennings Road is closed to traffic while drivers are being diverted to alternative routes.

Other vehicle being towed at crash on Old Jennings Road (WJXT)

