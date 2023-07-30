In custody death on the way to the jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was arrested for firing a gun in a Mandarin neighborhood had a medical emergency on the way to jail. Fire Rescue responded and took the man identified as Anthony Ball, 33.

JSO says it was called to an incident on English Colony Drive. When patrol units arrived a man was walking around openly displaying a firearm. Witnesses told police the man had fired the gun. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had been staged nearby. Officers advised JFRD that they were clear to proceed upon securing the Ball. While being treated by rescue, Ball was alert and seated upright in the rear of the patrol vehicle and was subsequently cleared to be transported to the detention center.

Approximately ten minutes later, officers checked on the Ball and observed he was slumped over in the back of the patrol vehicle. JFRD was again requested back to the scene and arrived a short time later. JFRD determined Ball was suffering from a medical emergency and immediately transported him to a local medical facility. Ball’s condition deteriorated and he was subsequently deceased shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Initial findings by detectives revealed no use of force was observed during Ball’s lawful detainment. Detectives also interviewed witnesses which corroborated the findings of no force having been used in detaining Ball. During a canvass of the area, a Smith and Wesson .40 Cal Handgun was located on scene along with 3 spent casings where Ball was observed firing the weapon.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determination of death will follow an Autopsy of Ball and detectives continue their investigation with interviews and assessment of available evidence located at the scene.