Rockin’ for a good cause: Concert raises money for survivors still dealing with effects of Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A production company put together a fundraiser Saturday to help out five survivors of the Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash that left them still dealing with health problems 40 years later.

In October 1977, six people died and 20 people were severely injured in a plane crash in Mississippi. Among those people was the rock band with Jacksonville roots, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Chad Reed, with Survivor Film and Productions, said they are doing this fundraiser to help the survivors pay their medical bills and living expenses.

“A lot of the people that were on the plane weren’t actually directly employed by the band. They were employed by other bands, and some of the people were employed by the band. Back then they didn’t really have the best insurance,” Reed said.

Hundreds of people gathered to listen to several rock bands such as Slickson Revolver and Street Preacher and participated in a silent auction to support a good cause.