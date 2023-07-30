St. Johns County teen stabbed multiples raise awareness about domestic abuse at back to school event

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An event geared towards getting students ready for the upcoming school year and helping job seekers was also a chance for a teen on the road to recovery to share about her new project to help others dealing with domestic abuse.

Madison Schemitz said domestic abuse is something that’s not talked about enough, and she hopes by bringing a One Love Foundation chapter to her school, she can change that.

Schemitz was stabbed multiple times, leaving her paralyzed from the chest time.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and Ring Power Corporation hosted a back-to-school barbeque and career fair.

More than 200 children received backpacks and school supplies, while people looking for jobs got a chance to learn about job openings with Ring Power and the sheriff’s office.

“There’s a lot of options if there’s something somebody is entertaining in the workforce and we’re just here to offer that,” said Russ Martin, director of operations with the sheriff’s office.

The event also gave people the opportunity to learn more about the One Love foundation.

“It’s a foundation just to try and help raise awareness for domestic abuse and just shine light on that,” Schemitz said.

Schemitz said the chapter will be at her high school this coming school year. She came up with the idea after she was attacked in June.

Following the stabbing, which the SJSO said came at the hand of her ex-boyfriend, Schemitz was left paralyzed, but she said she’s making the most of her days.

“Regarding my recovery, I think every day is still a new day. Recovering well and working hard,” Schemitz said.

Schemitz said being able to have everyone’s support helps her to keep going as she was surrounded by her physical therapist, her mother and other supporters like Kennedy Armstrong, who is the man who helped stop her attack.

“It’s definitely helping me to be able to shine light on a dark situation and it’s definitely important,” Schemitz said.

Madison said she also wants people to educate themselves on domestic abuse and be more aware.