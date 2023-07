LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer.

“Max” retired on Feb. 21, 2021, after serving 18 months with LCPD.

Max spent his 2½ years of retirement with his handler, Officer Ryan Collins, and Collins’ family before he passed away suddenly on Sunday.

“Max was a retired law enforcement partner and loyal protector of the Collins Family,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said. “We owe Max a ‘Thank you’ for his loyal service. He will be missed.”