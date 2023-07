JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was shot Monday morning in an apartment complex parking lot on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said residents in the complex located in the 6500 block of Collins Road heard gunshots around 7 a.m. and found a man shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

JSO said there is no suspect information and is asking anyone with information to come forward.