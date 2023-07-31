Sheriff: Hospitalized Clay County inmate dies after ‘medical emergency’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Clay County inmate died Sunday after experiencing a “medical emergency” while he was hospitalized for chest pains, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release said Michael Foyt started complaining about chest pains on July 15, which was three days after he underwent a medical procedure. The release did not state what kind of procedure he had.

Medical staff evaluated Foyt and determined he needed to be taken to a hospital for further treatment. Since then, Foyt was under the hospital’s care.

On July 30, deputies said Foyt had a medical emergency while he was hospitalized. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the hospital.

During his time of detainment, CCSO said no employee used force during his arrest and processing into the Clay County Jail. Foyt was arrested for a pretrial release condition violation from a prior domestic battery charge.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct a review and the medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.

Foyt’s family was notified, and the sheriff’s office expressed its condolences.