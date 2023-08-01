Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old out of Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old Volusia County girl was reported missing Monday after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance.

Barbora Zdanska was last seen in the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the teen has been missing since Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Zdanska is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. She has blue hair and blue eyes.

She’s believed to be traveling in a blue 2014 Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag with the license plate number CZ8613.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or 911.

Barbora Zdanska, 14 (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)