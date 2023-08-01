Back to school: Tips to start the school year off right

ORLANDO, Fl – Back to school is right around the corner, but are you ready for it? Classes are almost back in session, which means you need to prepare!

Ready or not, there are some ways you can prepare for the upcoming school year.

First, establish a routine at least two weeks before school starts. This means setting times for going to bed, waking up, bathing, and eating meals. If you start these habits before the first week of school, it will be easier for your child to adjust.

Also, visit the school before the first day and attend any events allowing your child to meet their teachers and classmates.

Another idea is to set some goals with your student. Ask them what they want to accomplish throughout the year and write them down. Research shows you are 42% more likely to reach your goals if you write them down and monitor your progress regularly.

When it comes to school supplies, the cost can seem daunting. A recent survey found that 57% of shoppers say they’re worried about the increasing prices of back-to-school supplies.

To save, aim to purchase generic brands. They are generally 25% to 30% cheaper than name-brand products. You may also want to shop for used items such as backpacks or clothing at local thrift stores or an online platform like Facebook Marketplace. If you have a larger family, you may save money by buying supplies in bulk.

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday runs until Aug. 6, which is a good time to shop for school supplies. Experts recommend shopping without your kids. This way, you won’t be tempted to spend more.