Former Jaguar, radio personality Leon Searcy arrested for DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars player and current radio personality Leon Searcy has been charged with driving under the influence along with property damage and personal injury.

Last year when the Jaguars went to the playoffs the man highlighted in the franchise’s commercial was Searcy.

Searcy has remained a high-profile public figure in Jacksonville for years as one of the hosts of a show at 1010XL Radio. Over the weekend, Searcy was charged with driving under the influence and property damage and personal injury.

On Tuesday, Searcy was spotted working for the radio station at the Jaguars training camp but he was not on his show at noon. The general manager at 1010XL radio released a statement to News4JAX: “We’re aware of the charges and going to let the legal process play out.”

Belkis Plata, a local attorney not affiliated with the case, said one thing that’s unclear is the details of the property damage and personal injury aspect of the case. That could be critical in the court proceedings. She also said he will likely lose his driver’s license at least for a time.

“While careless driving is only a civil infraction where he’ll have to pay a fine. DUI he’s facing up to a year in jail depending on whether he has any priors,” said Plata.

Beyond Searcy’s media presence in Jacksonville, he does have an accomplished resume including being inducted into the University of Miami Hall of Fame and playing in Super Bowl XXX for the Steelers.