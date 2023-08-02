Starke commission wants to temporarily raise property taxes to keep city firefighters employed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Starke City Commission on Tuesday agreed to move forward with a plan to temporarily raise the millage rate in an effort to keep all firefighters employed as the city works to trim the budget.

Commissioner Shannon Smith said after the meeting they will try to get the city manager to work with the fire union and fire chief to work with the potential increase in property tax money to get at least three men on each shift instead of two.

Smith said if they can’t then he will bring the millage rate back down.

During a packed meeting on Tuesday night, one-by-one firefighters, families of firefighters and community members spoke about the importance of keeping the Starke Fire Department fully staffed.

One resident said a budget cut would put her and her neighbor’s home in danger.

“I live in a row of historic homes and guess what these houses are made out of, they made out of fat lighter,” resident Judith Young said. “So if my neighbor’s house catches on fire then it’s going to catch my house and my house will ignite burn the next house and the next house. Fat lighters are a problem because they take an insane amount of water to extinguish.”

Business owners suggested the commission start a committee to help pay to keep the fire department the way it is.

“Starke is a small town so these people are our friends and neighbors and part of our town. We love them and we don’t want them to lose jobs but more so we don’t want the services to be cut nor do we want the impact on what could happen if there are not enough people to take care of the services,” said Chrissy Allen-Thomas.

Before a decision was made, Commissioner Shannon Smith asked City Manager Drew Mullins how can the city manage to keep everyone on staff.

“I can manage to keep 12 of the firefighters on there. Again, this is all by adjusting staffing and their hours,” Mullins said.

Mullins said he is not sure how long they can withstand keeping that many firefighters.

Commissioner Smith said raising the millage rate is a temporary fix and the plan will probably work for about six to eight months then they will have to reevaluate.