Video: Florida 16-year-old pulled over for going 132 mph on I-4, deputy says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Floridians about the dangers of the road after clocking a 16-year-old driving 132 mph along the Interstate 4 Express lanes.

The footage shows a deputy pulling a teen over after traveling at high speeds. He then tells the teen that if he were 18 years old he would be heading to jail for reckless driving.

The deputy called the teen’s father to come and pick him up.

“Call your father, I need him here now!” the deputy could be heard saying.

Reminder: The maximum speed limit on Florida interstates is 70 mph. Click the play button below to watch the full video.