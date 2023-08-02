Woman hospitalized after ‘domestic’ shooting in empty Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to an empty home on Lowell Avenue in the Woodstock neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The shooter, a man in his 30s, fled the scene and was spotted on Commonwealth Avenue by officers. The suspect was subdued by a K-9 officer. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment of bite wounds on his wrists.

JSO said the man and woman know each other and the shooting is considered a case of domestic violence.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.