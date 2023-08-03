LIVE: City Council, Duval school board hold joint meeting to discuss state of schools, superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville City Council and the Duval County School Board are set to meet Thursday morning to discuss a long list of topics including the current state of public schools and the search for a superintendent.

[Click the video player above to watch the meeting live]

The DCPS Chief of Schools and interim Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar will give an update on the state of the schools that includes a master facilities plan overview, an update on career and workforce development programs a question and answer session.

One key item to be discussed is who will become the next superintendent of DCPS.

Dr. Kelly Coker, Chairwoman of Duval County School Board, will give the council an update on that search that is in its early stages.