Father, 2 sons taken to hospitals after nearly drowning in St. Augustine hotel pool

Rescue crews respond to a hotel in St. Augustine after three people nearly drowned in a pool.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A father and his two sons from South Florida were rushed to area hospitals on Wednesday night after nearly drowning in a St. Augustine hotel pool.

According to St. Augustine Police, exactly what happened at the Rodeway Inn on N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard is still under investigation, but none of the people involved apparently knew how to swim.

A father and his two sons from South Florida were rushed to area hospitals on Wednesday night after nearly drowning in a St. Augustine hotel pool.

Police said the two elementary-age children involved were airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and the 58-year-old father was taken to Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital.

This is a developing story. No other details were immediately available.