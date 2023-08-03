82º
Father, 2 sons taken to hospitals after nearly drowning in St. Augustine hotel pool

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: St. Johns County, St. Augustine
Rescue crews respond to a hotel in St. Augustine after three people nearly drowned in a pool. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A father and his two sons from South Florida were rushed to area hospitals on Wednesday night after nearly drowning in a St. Augustine hotel pool.

According to St. Augustine Police, exactly what happened at the Rodeway Inn on N. Ponce de Leon Boulevard is still under investigation, but none of the people involved apparently knew how to swim.

Police said the two elementary-age children involved were airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and the 58-year-old father was taken to Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital.

This is a developing story. No other details were immediately available.

