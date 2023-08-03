The Well shelter in Brunswick is partially reopening

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Well shelter is now partially reopening after it closed in April due to an uptick in violence involving homeless people in the area. This is according to The Brunswick News.
RELATED: Brunswick homeless shelter shut down for 65 days forced to delay reopening
It’s been open for two weeks from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. but there are new rules.
- There will be zero tolerance for loitering and camping outside The Well and across JF Mann Way 24 hours a day.
- All guests must be registered whether they are new or if they visited when it was open previously.
- All guests must be cleared of any outstanding warrants by a background check by the Brunswick Police Department and through confirmation with parole officers for anyone on parole to register and receive services.
- Guests on the sex-offender registry must be cleared by the parole office to be within a certain distance from churches, schools and the Safe Harbor teen shelter across JF Mann Way from The Well.
- All guests will be required to meet with the resource management team at least once every 14 visits.
- Guests without identification must either work with the Faithworks’ team or another organization to obtain one. If they do not, they will not qualify to receive services.
- All guests will be checked against the statewide Homeless Management Information System.