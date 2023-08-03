‘We will meet you where you are’: Mayor Deegan begins 1st of 14 ‘community conversations’ today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Donna Deegan will host her first “community conversation” event today. She hopes to cover everything from infrastructure and the economy to arts and entertainment and says it will be a chance for every voice in Jacksonville to be heard.

There will be one meeting -- all open to the public -- in each of the 14 council districts.

Deegan made it clear even in her inauguration speech that she wants to hear from residents all over the city about what matters to them.

“We will build bridges to the people, open wide the doors of City Hall and invite everyone inside. We will meet you where you are, in your neighborhood, in your community centers, and during town halls. We will remain curious,” Deegan said.

During the community conversations, Deegan plans to touch on an extensive list of topics, including:

Infrastructure: Like improvements to neglected neighborhoods and revitalization projects across the city including on the Riverfront

Health: Including mental health, physical health and conversations about infant mortality rates

Economy

Public safety and how to significantly reduce crime

Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Constituency and Community Outreach

Military and Veteran Affairs

Deegan wants to create a forum to do that, something else she talked about during her inauguration speech.

“You must care enough to educate people about what’s out there and help them lift themselves up. It’s not about giving anybody anything. It’s about making them aware. That’s it,” she said.

Deegan said she hopes these 14 community discussions are the start to accomplishing that goal.

City Council members will also be at each of the meetings, which will run through September.

The first meeting is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Mandarin Senior Center.

Click here for a full list of the meetings, or use the interactive map below to find one near you.