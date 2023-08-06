Family devastated by fire that destroyed home builds lasting bond with Orange Park community

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park family that lost their home in a fire started by a lightning strike is finding comfort from their neighbors who they said have become like family to them during this devastating time.

The family was one week away from sending their daughter to college when devastation struck on July 31. Neighbors said they heard a loud boom.

“It was intense. I haven’t been in a lightning storm like that ever,” Christina Dyszel said.

Dyszel lives two doors down from the family in the Bellair West neighborhood and remembers when her neighbor’s house caught fire. The family only lived in the home for two years before it was destroyed.

The kids were home when the lightning struck.

Emma White said she heard the boom as well, then the house shook and smoke started filling their vents.

“The lights flickered. I ran to get Greg, my brother, we ran out to the living room and smoke was coming down from the ceiling,” she said.

Emma said immediately they called fire rescue and then called their parents.

“It just happened so fast,” Sam White, the children’s father, said. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I can’t really believe it.”

Their parents checked the home surveillance and heard alarms going off as they watched their children retreat from the home.

“To watch your house and your children have to stand there and witness that, it’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” Amy White, Emma and Greg’s mother, said.

Dyzel says she brought her van over to help put their things inside. Other neighbors helped wash clothes and gave them food.

“Our little community is family. Everyone knows everyone here. If this would have happened in my family member, we do the same thing,” Dyszel said.

Outside of losing their home, the Whites don’t have family locally... but they gained family in neighbors who will be by their side to help them rebuild where they can.

The White family said they are thankful for everyone who has stepped in to lend a helping hand.

“We don’t have any family down here. So they are like instant family to us. People we didn’t even really know,” Amy said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with recovery efforts.