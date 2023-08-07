Pedestrian hit twice, killed in hit-and-run on SR 104, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a sport utility vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Troopers believe the man may have been hit twice, by two different cars Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:21 pm. on State Road 104 (Dunn Ave.), east of Biscayne Boulevard.

The FHP report said a sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 104, in the outside lane, when it hit a 31-year-old man from Jacksonville.

FHP said the man was lying face down on the ground, possibly after being hit by another car, when he was hit by the sport utility vehicle.

After the impact, the SUV kept going and did not stop.

A description of that car has not been released.