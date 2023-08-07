TELL US: Have you been or are you on the waiting list for affordable public housing?

Tens of thousands of people are on a waitlist for affordable housing in Jacksonville as rental prices soar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has published several stories over the past few years about the lack of affordable housing, and the rising cost of rents in Jacksonville. More and more people are struggling to make ends meet and find housing that they can afford.

Right now, nearly 150,000 people are on the waiting list for affordable public housing in Jacksonville, and we want to know if you have been or are currently on the waiting list.

