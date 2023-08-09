Jacksonville civil rights activist Ben Frazier honored by city council

Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, talks about a local gerrymandering lawsuit at his office in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023. A protracted legal fight over how city council districts were drawn in Jacksonville, Florida, reflects an aspect of redistricting that often remains in the shadows. Political map-drawing for congressional and state legislative seats captures wide attention after new census numbers are released every 10 years. No less fierce are the battles over the way voting lines are drawn in local governments, for city councils, county commissions and even school boards. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Honoring the late Jacksonville civil rights icon and journalist Ben Frazier.

On Tuesday night, Frazier’s daughter along with members of the Northside Coalition gathered in City Hall as council members presented a resolution to Frazier’s family.

Frazier died last month after a battle with cancer.

He was the president of the Northside Coalition and was a familiar and outspoken face at council meetings.

Frazier’s daughter who is now leading the Northside Coalition spoke on her father’s behalf.

“Thank you for honoring my father,” Kelly Frazier said.

Kelly Frazier also urged the city council to hold community discussions on Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, which she said her father had hoped to do.