JSO investigates after a body was found in a Northside neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area of the Highlands neighborhood near Beckner and Doniphan Drive.

JSO said the body has been decomposing for a while and calls were made to police after people in the Northside neighborhood noticed a smell.

Investigators said the body has been sent off to the medical examiner to try and determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO.