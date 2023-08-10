Comedian Chris Tucker’s first tour in over a decade to make stop in Jacksonville

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Actor Chris Tucker rallies the fans during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The popular actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced his first comedy tour in a decade.

“The Legend Tour 2023″ visits 30 cities this Fall, including two stops in Florida. Tucker will be in Jacksonville on Nov. 14 and Orlando on Nov. 15.

The Jacksonville show will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater.

Tucker is best known for starring with Ice Cube in 1995′s “Friday” and the series of “Rush Hour” movies he did with Jackie Chan.

A Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, Aug. 10 (use access code TRACK), followed by a general sale on Friday, Aug. 11 via Ticketmaster.