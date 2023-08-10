One killed in fiery Buckman Bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died Thursday in a fiery crash on the Buckman Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes and caused the car to catch fire.
Traffic was slow-moving in the area around 11:15 a.m.
We are working to learn more information about this crash.
⚠️ Duval County Fatal Crash. ⚠️— FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) August 10, 2023
I-295 Northbound on Buckman Bridge. Single vehicle, Single Occupant. One occupant pronounced deceased on scene. Two lanes are currently blocked. Please avoid area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ph5k0MmIaL