One killed in fiery Buckman Bridge crash

Carianne Luter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
One dead in fiery crash on Buckman Bridge (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died Thursday in a fiery crash on the Buckman Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes and caused the car to catch fire.

Traffic was slow-moving in the area around 11:15 a.m.

We are working to learn more information about this crash.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

