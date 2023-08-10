‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prepare to climb down the rabbit hole during this immersive, topsy-turvy cocktail adventure!

A magical Alice In Wonderland cocktail experience is popping up in Jacksonville for a limited time from Aug. 31 to Oct. 12.

“Indulge in an interactive tea party like no other, designed for those who possess an insatiable thirst for wonder,” an event release said. “Alice on Tour guarantees to be the ultimate tea party, leaving you mesmerized and spellbound.”

Tickets purchased in advance include two bespoke cocktails and one sweet treat.

Sessions are strictly 21+. Under 21s can attend family-friendly sessions only.

When: From 31-Aug-2023 To 12-Oct-2023

Where: Prudential Dr., Jacksonville, Florida, United States, 32207