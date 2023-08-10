UNF offering ‘AI Bootcamp’ to teach emerging technology as job demand grows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Artificial Intelligence – it’s the next frontier in technology.

The University of North Florida (UNF) is ready to teach students the skills they need to master it in a six-month “bootcamp.” There are two different options: AI & Machine Learning and DevOps – both skill sets are in high demand right now.

If you’re interested in learning this new technology, these bootcamps could be the answer. You’ll walk away with a high-paying skillset.

“We’re so excited about the two bootcamps that we’re launching,” Edythe Abdullah, UNF Dean of Continuing Education, said. “These are going to be two exciting programs because the industry and jobs are growing exponentially.”

UNF is partnering with Fullstack Academy to launch Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and DevOps Programs. You can complete the bootcamp in 26 weeks, and it’s all done online.

“Students are going to learn the concepts and theoretical information about machine learning and then they’re going to have the opportunity to apply those concepts to hands-on kind of application-based training,” Abdullah said.

Employment for AI and machine learning professionals in the U.S. is projected to grow 22% by 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The AI boom also has the potential to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2035, PwC reports.

“You have an artificial intelligence engineer, you might also have a data science engineer so there are a lot of different jobs titles so what you’re able to do is really learn how to process data and how to make machines that process data and spit out information to you that solves a problem, answers a question,” Abdullah said.

News4JAX searched LinkedIn for Artificial Intelligence Engineer jobs in Jacksonville and found 190 jobs available – most of them are remote or hybrid. The entry-level positions paid up to $178,000 annually.

If you’re interested in the AI and Machine Learning BootCamp, it starts Sept. 11 and applications are due by Sept. 5. The DevOps program starts Aug. 28 and applications are due Aug. 22.

“The best part about it because jobs are so plentiful, you get a career success coach that’s going to help you develop your resume, do LinkedIn profiles, go to networking events with employers. So, it really it a nice package that has the wrap-around services that help people be successful.”

Students that master all the concepts and master all the capstones leave with a UNF digital credential. This is something you can show employers that details the skills you’re certified in.

The costs for the programs are $13,00 but scholarships, loans and payment plans are available.