Horses recovering in Palatka after being removed from property in Glynn County

Daniela Catana with one of the horses she rescued.

palatka – Seven horses are now in Putnam County recovering after being removed from a property in Georgia, following an animal welfare check.

Daniela Catana, the owner of Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary, said she rescued the animals Sunday.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, 12 horses were removed from a property on Eagles Nest Drive after they responded to a report of an animal welfare incident.

“The horses had no hay, had no water they were in a very small area all 12 of them,” Catana said. “We noticed one was wrapped in a carpet and dead in front of the property. It was a horrific smell.”

Catana said the horses were skinny, had lots of bite marks and some body parts were dislocated.

She added one is pregnant and had she not rescued it when she did, things could have been worse for the horse.

The seven horses have respiratory infections, so for a month they’ll be quarantined in a pen away from her other horses.

Catana said in the few days she’s had the horses, she’s seen a change. They’ve put on weight and she’s noticing a different personality.

“They’ve went from completely numb, to the little baby running around and bucking and kicking,” Catana said.

The horses are expected to be healed in a few months, and she said a case like this should be a lesson to others.

″It’s heartbreaking,” Catana said. “It literally breaks my heart that people can actually do this to these horses. “It’s up to us to provide them with the food and the water and the care they need if we want to have them. And if you can’t do that then don’t get a horse.”

Catana is raising money to help with the seven horse’s vet bills and general care. A link to the fundraiser can be found here.