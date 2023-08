JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead near Sago Road on the Northside.

Around 430 Saturday morning, officers were patrolling around the area which is normal routine of patrolling parks and closed businesses.

During that patrol, they found a man in his 30s dead in the road. They found a car near him that JSO believes he was working on possibly doing some repairs. JSO says they don’t suspect any foul play or criminal activity.