‘Significant delays’ expected for Duval bus riders on first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Schools sent a message to parents Sunday warning of ‘significant delays’ on many of its bus routes on the first day of school Monday.

The school system said the local effect of a national bus driver worsened last week when drivers who were expected to return for the upcoming school year chose not to.

Duval Schools said the contractor it uses is 130 drivers short out of 800 positions.

Duval Schools wanted parents to know, if possible, to make alternative plans for their students to get to school on time and not depend on their bus stop schedule. The district asked parents who must rely on the bus to ensure their children are supervised while at the bus stop since many routes will experience lengthy delays.

Duval Schools also informed parents whose children must use the bus to make sure they have water and anything else they need to stay safe in the extreme heat.

Any route that will be more than about 15 minutes late will be listed on the district’s bus delay webpage.

The district also made a plea for help from the public asking, “anyone capable of driving a bus to contact our contractors. The quicker we have community members willing to step in and provide this service to our students, the quicker we will solve the problem.”

The website to apply to become a bus driver is Transportation / Bus Drivers Wanted (duvalschools.org).