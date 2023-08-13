I-TEAM UPDATE: Deadline for Cascade Apartments to make repairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City officials told the landlords of a troubled apartment complex in Grand Park to fix the issues by today otherwise residents can withhold their rent.

The News4Jax ITEAM exposed the problems Cascade Apartments were having last month when residents came forward.

Residents told the ITEAM they are dealing with mold, roaches, and other horrible living conditions.

Yesterday, the city’s public affairs staff sent News4Jax a timeline of what the City and Federal officials are doing to fix the problems.

Since City officials told the landlords of this complex to rectify the issues residents out here are dealing with - there have been a few changes BUT only in select apartments.

Residents in Cascade Apartments came to News4Jax ITEAM to share some of the problems they were experiencing.

Which led City and State officials to inspect the property themselves.

Yesterday – the Jacksonville Housing Association did a second inspection to make sure the issues were being addressed.

Resident April Sizemore said maintenance has come to fix some of the problems, but she is still dealing with mold. Sizemore said it took two years before she got a countertop.

Another resident told News4jax that there hasn’t been anything fixed in his apartment and it’s causing him to have medical issues and an increase in his electric bill.