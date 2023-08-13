Man shot in neck in Spring Glen neighborhood, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man walking down Ridgecrest Avenue, just off Beach Boulevard in the Spring Glen neighborhood, was shot in the neck early Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO does not have a description of the suspect and would not say if the suspect was driving or on foot.

The victim is not cooperating, JSO said.

Someone who lives on Ridgecrest Avenue heard the man who was shot around 3:00 a.m. and went out to see what was going on.

That person called police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.