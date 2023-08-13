Move-in day for Edward Waters University

Move-in day for new students at EWU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday was move-in day for freshmen and transfer students at Edward Waters University.

Freshman Gieona Selga was one of many who checked in at new student move in.

Selga says she’s happy to attend a Historically Black College and University because of everything it has to offer.

“The school spirit, the events, the sports, especially the sports and the majors too at that,” says Segla.

The university is adding multiple new degrees for the 2023-2024 school year.

They include Undergraduate degree programs for Forensic Science, Computer and Information Science, Social Work, Accounting, Public Health, and Sports Management.

It’s also offering Graduate degree programs in Cyber Security and Public Administration.

Edward Waters says because of those new programs they believe more than 10,000 people applied to come to the campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

It’s their highest number in admissions applications ever.

“It means that people are hearing us,” says Asst. Vice President of Enrollment Management Kendrick Dunklin. “It means we’re making strides we’re doing what we need to do to make sure students have not only a quality academic experience but also a quality social experience.”

In recent years enrollment in HBCU’s have increased. According to the National Clearing House, they saw a 2.5% increase in the Fall of 2022.

While non HBCU’s saw a decline in admissions from spring 2021 to spring 2022, by 4.7%, according to the same organization.

And though Selga says school doesn’t start for another week, she can’t wait for it.

“Everyone’s just joined in getting to know each other and collaborating with each other.”

The university says all new students received a laptop today and were able to start signing up for classes.

They also say more programs could be coming to the school in the future.