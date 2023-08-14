6-year-old boy dies after being accidentally shot by 9-year-old: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy died Monday in Jacksonville after he was accidentally shot in the head by a 9-year-old who was handling a gun when it went off.

The shooting happened at a home in the Duclay neighborhood on Shady Pine Street South.

JSO said an adult was in the home at the time of the shooting and they were taken downtown for questioning.

JSO said it is trying to learn how the child got the gun but it’s too soon to tell if the gun was properly secured.

No other information was immediately available.