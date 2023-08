Clay County District Schools is mourning the loss of one of its school police officers.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County District Schools is mourning the loss of one of its school police officers who died unexpectedly last weekend.

The district said Officer Tony Reno died in a “scuba diving incident” on Saturday in South Carolina.

He was the Student Resource Officer at Plantation Oaks Elementary and had been with the school district since last September.

Funeral arrangements are pending.