DCPS reverses course, says it can offer AP Psychology to students after state clarification

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools said Tuesday it can offer AP Psychology credit to students this year after all.

The course has been a source of controversy because it contains references to LGBTQ+ issues which some thought may be prohibited from being discussed under the Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which was passed last year.

To be safe, DCPS was going to offer an alternative curriculum

The Florida Department of Education has since assured school districts the course can be taught in compliance with Florida law.

DCPS said the College Board has assured that every Florida student who takes the course will be allowed to sit for the exam and receive college credit.

High schools in Duval County can now switch back to teaching AP Psychology, but it’s not that simple. It’s up to the school’s principal to decide whether it’ll still be taught.

Some DCPS principals may allow AP Psych to be taught, others may have students continue taking the alternatives in which they were enrolled when the district initially removed the course earlier this month.

Students impacted will be given more guidance from their schools this week, about what comes next.

With DCPS’s decision on Tuesday, Clay County is the only district in the area still not allowing the course to be taught.