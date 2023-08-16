85º
VIDEO: JFRD battles boat fire that injured at least 1 near Heckscher Drive

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

At least one person was hurt Wednesday morning when a boat caught fire near Heckscher Drive, JFRD says.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person had to be taken to the hospital after a boat caught fire on the St. Johns River around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

JFRD posted a video on social media showing crews battling the boat fire from what appears to be a bridge walkway. (Press play above to watch JFRD’s video.)

Traffic on Heckscher Drive was affected while crews worked the fire.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

