Amazon Pharmacy delivers insulin to your door at discounted prices

Amazon Pharmacy has announced automatic savings on more than 15 insulin brands and diabetes care products. Now, eligible customers can access a wide range of insulin vials and pens for $35 a month and have them delivered free to their door.

The savings are available through manufacturer sponsored coupons that are automatically applied during the Amazon Pharmacy check-out process.

