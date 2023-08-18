90º
Amazon Pharmacy delivers insulin to your door at discounted prices

Tell us, how much are you paying for insulin? Are the Amazon savings a significant price difference?

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

Can Amazon Pharmacy save you money on prescription drugs?

Amazon Pharmacy has announced automatic savings on more than 15 insulin brands and diabetes care products. Now, eligible customers can access a wide range of insulin vials and pens for $35 a month and have them delivered free to their door.

The savings are available through manufacturer sponsored coupons that are automatically applied during the Amazon Pharmacy check-out process.

Tell us, how much are you paying for insulin? Are the Amazon savings a significant price difference? Respond in the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

Tiffany comes home to Jacksonville, FL from WBND in South Bend, Indiana. She went to Mandarin High School and UNF. Tiffany is a former WJXT intern, and is joining the team in 2023 as Consumer Investigative Reporter and member of the I-TEAM.

