Large police presence at Norwood park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was seen Thursday night investigating at a park in Norwood.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, one adult was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Multiple officers were seen at Barney Browning Park near the intersection of Norwood Avenue and Crestwood Street.

Part of the park was blocked off by police tape and at least 10 cruisers were in the area as of 10 p.m.

Nothing has been confirmed, but multiple people on social media said there was a shooting in the area.

News4JAX has reached out to JSO for more information, but it did not immediately respond.