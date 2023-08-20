Man dead after struck by SUV in Jacksonville’s Westside

A man is dead after getting hit by an SUV on Jacksonville’s Westside, that’s according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This happened near the intersection of Collins Road and Pheasant Run Drive.

According to JSO, a small SUV was heading West on Collins when a man, in his 40′s, crossed the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

Police say he died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stayed behind and is currently working with JSO.

Witnesses say they saw the man talk on his cellphone while crossing the road.

This is the 113th traffic death in Duval County.

JSO says drivers should expect Collins Road closed both East and West from Collins to Shindler Road.