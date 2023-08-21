92º
Publix: No pets allowed inside its grocery stores

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Publix grocery stores say no pets allowed inside (Photo credit: Reeves Jackson/WXIA/CNN Newsource) (News4JAX)

Publix is making it clear to shoppers that pets aren’t allowed in its grocery stores.

The chain said it is posting “No pets allowed” signs in its almost 1,400 locations in the southeast. There are 876 locations in Florida and 214 locations in Georgia, according to Scrape Hero.

The signs cite federal law, indicating only service animals are permitted in grocery stores. In a statement, Publix said such animals can’t ride in a shopping car or wheelchair basket.

Emotional support animals are also banned.

The grocery chain says shoppers who bring them in will be escorted out of the store.

