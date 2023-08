Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon near Lenox Avenue and Plymouth Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon near Lenox Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police said when they arrived they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A witness told News4JAX she heard multiple gunshots and saw men running away.