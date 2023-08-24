89º
Body cam footage shows arrest of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner

Tarik Minor, Anchor, I-TEAM reporter

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Thursday obtained body camera video showing the moment the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan was taken into custody.

Shanna Gardner is accused of masterminding an ambush attack on Bridegan.

The father of four was gunned down on a dark Jacksonville Beach street after dropping off the children the couple shared at her home.

Shanna Gardner moved across the country to Washington State in the months following Jared Bridegan’s murder.

That is where she was taken into custody exactly one week ago.

