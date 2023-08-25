12-year-old killed on couch from gunshots fired into home: LCPD

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl died Thursday night after someone shot into her Lake City home, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Police said the girl was sitting on a couch when she was shot around 9 p.m. Officers and paramedics arrived at the house on Northwest Long Street and started life-saving measures, but the girl died at the house.

“Investigators from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division along with Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Investigators from the State Attorney’s Office began speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses,” according to a release.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.