3 people killed in Duval crash, marks 119th traffic fatality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were killed, and another person was injured in a crash on Merrill Road that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

A family going west on Merrill Road in a small, 4-door coupe was hit on the passenger’s side of the car by an F250 truck that was going south on Hartsfield Road, JSO said.

Two passengers in the coupe were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person died at the hospital.

Both drivers survived the crash. The driver of the coupe was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the F250 was going the wrong way when it hit the coupe.

JSO is evaluating the driver’s impairment.

This crash brings the total number of traffic fatalities in Duval County to 119.