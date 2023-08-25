New station dog at Hubbard House adds support for emergency shelter

Willow is the newest friendly staff member at the Hubbard House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hubbard House added a new four-legged addition to its staff for support in the emergency shelter.

The full-service certified domestic violence center welcomed Station Dog Willow. She was donated by the K9s For Warriors as part of their Station Dog program.

The 2-and-a-half-year-old standard poodle will be based in Hubbard House’s 24-hour emergency shelter. She will provide support alongside Hubbard House’s free, confidential resources for victims, including counseling, job coaching, housing support and more.

“Willow’s extensive training coupled with her natural kind-hearted personality makes her the perfect companion for survivors and staff at Hubbard House as well as law enforcement officers who work with them daily,” said Carl Cricco, CEO of K9s For Warriors.

K9s For Warriors said Willow is known for building unbreakable bonds with her handlers, and she’s already become a staple of the Hubbard House hotline area, winning the hearts of staff.

“Domestic violence takes an immense physical and emotional toll on victims, and on the staff that support victims on their path to safety. We are grateful to have Willow walk alongside us in this path as well,” Gail Patin said, Hubbard House CEO.

If you are in need of support, you can call Hubbard House 24/7 at 904-354-3114 or text 904-210-3698.