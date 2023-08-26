Health officials encourage flu shots

FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. A new U.S. intelligence report rejects several points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab. It instead reiterates that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though it’s still summer, health officials are encouraging people to get their flu shot early. The C-D-C released its annual recommendations ahead of flu season this week.

September and October are still the best times to get the shot, according to the CDC’s latest guidance.

Data from last season shows people who got the shot were 40 to 70 percent less likely to be hospitalized.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, the Chief Health Officer for the City of Jacksonville spoke with News4Jax about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“There are a lot of myths when it comes to the flu vaccine. One is that I don’t get my flu vaccine because when I get the flu shot I get sick and so people think they got the flu from the flu shot which is not true,” said Joshi.

Every year the CDC releases a new flu vaccine recommendation. The main change this year impacts those who suffer from egg allergies.

“The flu vaccine itself has a very small amount of egg protein in it. If somebody suffers from a severe allergic reaction to eggs. The previous recommendations have been for them to receive the flu shot but to receive it in a healthcare provider’s office that can recognize and treat allergic reactions. The CDC has now taken out that recommendation and suggests that even folks with severe egg allergies can get their flu shot at a pharmacy or other places even outside of a doctor’s office,” Joshi said.

Here are some other recommendations from the CDC. Flu vaccinations in July and August are not recommended for most people. Flu shots in July and August should be avoided for pregnant people in the first and second trimester and adults 65 plus. Pregnant people who are in their third trimester can get a flu vaccine in July or August to ensure their babies are protected from flu after birth.

Children who need two doses of flu vaccine should get their first dose of vaccine as soon as vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least four weeks after the first.