Columbia County high school moves virtual Monday to add metal detectors for school safety

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Columbia High School (CHS) will close and move to virtual learning on Monday, August 28 to work to install metal detectors to enhance school safety.

The school, which has a student population of 1,700, said the decision to add the security measure is “a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment to student safety” and will also provide reassurance to students and concerned parents.

By carefully screening all individuals entering the school premises, Columbia High School aims to create a safe and conducive learning environment for its students.

The high school will resume in-person classes on Tuesday, August 29.

The school will relay any further information and updates directly to parents and students through respective communication channels.

“We understand the concerns raised by our community, and we take them very seriously,” said Lex Carswell, Columbia County School District superintendent. “The temporary closure and installation of metal detectors are proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We believe that by implementing these measures, we can provide the peace of mind that our students and their families deserve.”

CHS Principal Trey Hosford also said safety is number one in a Facebook video addressing students and parents.