U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you plan to evacuate due to Hurricane Idalia, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage if you need to store any belongings.
The company is offering self-storage and U-Box container usage at 54 facilities across Florida.
“The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for strong storm surges and forceful winds,” said Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of West Tampa president. “Having an emergency plan in place is important. U-Haul is helping by making locations available where folks can store their belongings free for up to a month.”
U-Haul’s disaster relief program is for new rentals and is based on availability at each U-Haul location. If you plan to store anything, you’re urged to call the U-Haul closest to you to arrange storage. Local participating U-Haul locations include:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle, 8115 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244, (904) 573-7940
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fouraker Road, 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32221, (904) 760-5786
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights, 9422 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210, (904) 772-8592
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill, 7052 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210, (904) 573-8912
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett, 6805 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210, (904) 772-8207
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville, 6100 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244, (904) 772-8704
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Middleburg-Lakeside, 1439 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065, (904) 276-2740
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park, 701 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065, (904) 276-9530