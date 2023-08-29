U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage for residents impacted by Hurricane Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you plan to evacuate due to Hurricane Idalia, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage if you need to store any belongings.

The company is offering self-storage and U-Box container usage at 54 facilities across Florida.

“The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for strong storm surges and forceful winds,” said Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of West Tampa president. “Having an emergency plan in place is important. U-Haul is helping by making locations available where folks can store their belongings free for up to a month.”

U-Haul’s disaster relief program is for new rentals and is based on availability at each U-Haul location. If you plan to store anything, you’re urged to call the U-Haul closest to you to arrange storage. Local participating U-Haul locations include: